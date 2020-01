AP Sportlight

Jan. 7

1920 — Joe Malone of Quebec scores two goals to become the NHL’s career leader with 59 and leads the Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Arenas.

1925 — Harry Broadbent of the Montreal Maroons scores five goals in a 6-2 triumph over Hamilton.

1928 — Howie Morenz scores three goals to lead Montreal to a 9-1 road victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. His first goal is his 100th in the NHL.

1951 — One day after playing in the longest game in NBA history, a 75-73 win over the Rochester Royals in six overtimes, the Indianapolis Olympians lose to the Tri-Cities Blackhawks 83-79. Each of the Olympians’ five starters plays all 48 minutes.

1961 — Detroit’s Dick Lane blocks Sam Baker’s extra-point kick to save a 17-16 win for the Lions over the Cleveland Browns in the NFL’s first Playoff Bowl. Detroit, which finished second in the Western Conference, finishes in third place in the NFL. Cleveland was runner-up in the Eastern Conference.

1972 — The Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Atlanta Hawks 134-90 for their 33rd straight victory, an NBA record.

1979 — The Pittsburgh Steelers win their third AFC championship by beating the Houston Oilers 34-5 in a cold, steady rain at Three Rivers Stadium.

1979 — The Dallas Cowboys defeat the Los Angeles Rams 28-0 to win the NFC title.

1981 — Marcel Dionne of the Los Angeles Kings scores his 1,000th point with a goal in a 5-3 victory over the Hartford Whalers.

1997 — Rutgers-Camden ends its NCAA-record 117-game losing streak with a 77-72 victory over Bloomfield College. The Division III Pioneers were winless since beating Ramapo 74-73 on Jan. 18, 1992.

1999 — Luc Robitaille of Los Angeles becomes the 27th NHL player to reach 500 goals. Robitaille scores in the first and third periods against goaltender Dwayne Roloson to help the Kings beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2.

2003 — Kobe Bryant makes an NBA-record, 12 shots from 3-point range, including nine straight, and scores 45 points to send the Los Angeles Lakers past the Seattle SuperSonics 119-98.

2006 — The New England Patriots set an NFL mark with 10 straight postseason victories by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-3. New England’s milestone surpasses the nine straight playoff victories by Green Bay in the 1960s.

2008 — Matt Flynn throws four touchdown passes to lead No. 2 LSU past No. 1 Ohio State 38-24 for the national championship. LSU (12-2) becomes the first two-loss team to play for the title and wins its second BCS crown in five seasons.

2010 — Alabama knocks Texas quarterback Colt McCoy out of the BCS title game early and goes on to a 37-21 victory for the Crimson Tide’s first national title since 1992.

2012 — Old Dominion routs Towson 75-38, giving the Tigers the NCAA Division I record for consecutive losses at 35. Towson had been tied at 34 with Sacramento State.

2012 — Jarome Iginla scores his 500th career goal, leading the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Iginla is the 42nd NHL player to reach the milestone and the 15th to do it with one team.

2013 — Alabama rolls to its second consecutive BCS championship, and third in four seasons, by defeating No. 1 Notre Dame 42-14 in a BCS championship game.