AP Sportlight

Jan. 6

1951 — The Indianapolis Olympians beat the Rochester Royals 75-73 in six overtimes, the longest game in NBA history.

1976 — Ted Turner, a millionaire communications executive and internationally known yachtsman, buys the Atlanta Braves for a reported $10-to-12 million.

1980 — The Los Angeles Rams, behind three field goals by Frank Corral, beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0 to win the NFC Championship. This is the first conference championship game in NFL history without a touchdown being scored.

1980 — The Pittsburgh Steelers advance to their fourth Super Bowl appearance since 1974 by eliminating the Houston Oilers for the second consecutive year with a 27-13 triumph in the AFC title game.

1985 — Dan Marino passes for a record 421 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 45-28 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game.

1985 — The San Francisco 49ers hold the Chicago Bears to 186 yards and sacks quarterback Steve Fuller nine times to win the NFC Championship 23-0.

1994 — Nancy Kerrigan is attacked after practice at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Shane Stant clubs Kerrigan on the knee and flees the scene. Later that evening, Scott Davis wins the men’s U.S. Figure Skating title.

1995 — Lenny Wilkens becomes the winningest coach in NBA history as the Atlanta Hawks post a 112-90 victory over the Washington Bullets. Wilkens, with his 939th win, surpasses Red Auerbach’s record.

1999 — The NBA lockout finally ends on its 191st day.

2001 — Nina Kemppel sets a record with her 15th U.S. cross-country skiing title, winning the 15-kilometer to sweep the national competition in McCall, Idaho.

2005 — For the first time in NBA history, a player leads his team in scoring without making a field goal. Detroit’s Richard Hamilton scores 14 points despite missing all 10 of his field goal attempts in a 101-79 loss to Memphis.

2011 — Miami of Ohio caps a historic season with a 35-21 win over Middle Tennessee in the GoDaddy.com Bowl. The RedHawks (10-4) are the first team in Football Bowl Subdivision history to win 10 games one season after losing 10. Miami finished a dismal 1-11 in 2009.

2014 — Patrick Maher of Division III Grinnell College breaks the NCAA record with 37 assists in a 164-144 victory over College of Faith.

2014 — Jameis Winston throws a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin with 13 seconds left and No. 1 Florida State beat No. 2 Auburn 34-31 to win the last BCS national championship game.

2015 — Patrik Elias has a goal and two assists to reach 1,000, NHL points, and the New Jersey Devils beat the struggling Buffalo Sabres 4-1. The goal is the 399th for Elias.

2018 — Nathan Chen pulls off five breathtaking quadruple jumps in the final routine to capture the men’s U.S. Figure Skating title.

2018 — Marcus Mariota leads Tennessee to three second-half touchdowns, including throwing one to himself, and the Titans rally from a 21-3 deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 for their first playoff win in 14 years.

Jan. 7

1920 — Joe Malone of Quebec scores two goals to become the NHL’s career leader with 59 and leads the Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Arenas.

1925 — Harry Broadbent of the Montreal Maroons scores five goals in a 6-2 triumph over Hamilton.

1928 — Howie Morenz scores three goals to lead Montreal to a 9-1 road victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. His first goal is his 100th in the NHL.

1951 — One day after playing in the longest game in NBA history, a 75-73 win over the Rochester Royals in six overtimes, the Indianapolis Olympians are defeated by the Tri-Cities Blackhawks, 83-79, with each of the Olympians’ five starters playing all 48 minutes.

1961 — Detroit’s Dick Lane blocks Sam Baker’s extra-point kick to save a 17-16 win for the Lions over the Cleveland Browns in the NFL’s first Playoff Bowl. Detroit, which finished second in the Western Conference, finishes in third place in the NFL. Cleveland was runner-up in the Eastern Conference.

1972 — The Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Atlanta Hawks 134-90 for their 33rd straight victory, an NBA record.

1979 — The Pittsburgh Steelers win their third AFC championship by beating the Houston Oilers 34-5 in a cold, steady rain at Three Rivers Stadium.

1979 — The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-0 to win the NFC title.

1981 — Marcel Dionne of the Los Angeles Kings scores his 1,000th point with a goal in a 5-3 triumph over the Hartford Whalers.

1997 — Rutgers-Camden snaps its NCAA-record 117-game losing streak with a 77-72 victory over Bloomfield College. The Division III Pioneers were winless since beating Ramapo 74-73 on Jan. 18, 1992.

1999 — Luc Robitaille of Los Angeles becomes the 27th NHL player to reach 500 goals. Robitaille scores in the first and third periods against goaltender Dwayne Roloson to help the Kings beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2.

2003 — Kobe Bryant makes an NBA-record, 12 shots from 3-point range, including nine straight, and scores 45 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Seattle SuperSonics 119-98.

2006 — The New England Patriots set an NFL mark with 10 straight postseason victories by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-3. New England’s milestone surpasses the nine straight playoff victories by Green Bay in the 1960s.

2008 — Second-ranked LSU turns the BCS national championship game into a horrible replay for No. 1 Ohio State. Matt Flynn throws four touchdown passes in a 38-24 win. LSU (12-2) becomes the first two-loss team to play for the title and wins its second BCS crown in five seasons.

2010 — Alabama knocks Texas quarterback Colt McCoy out of the BCS title game early and goes on to a 37-21 victory for the Crimson Tide’s first national title since 1992.

2012 — Old Dominion routs hapless Towson 75-38 giving the Tigers the NCAA Division I record for consecutive losses at 35. Towson had been tied at 34 with Sacramento State.

2012 — Jarome Iginla scores his 500th career goal, leading the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Iginla is the 42nd player in NHL history to reach the milestone and the 15th to do it with one team.

2013 — Alabama rolls to its second consecutive BCS championship, and third in four seasons, beating No. 1 Notre Dame 42-14 in a BCS championship game.

Jan. 8

1944 — Toronto’s Babe Pratt becomes the first NHL defenseman to get six assists in a game as the Maple Leafs pound the Boston Bruins 12-3 at the Maple Leaf Gardens.

1947 — Howie Meeker sets an NHL single-game record for goals by a rookie when he scores five times in Toronto’s 10-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Maple Leaf Gardens. Don Murdoch of the New York Rangers matches the record in 1976.

1955 — Georgia Tech ends Kentucky’s 129-game home basketball winning streak with a 59-58 win at Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky, under legendary coach Adolph Rupp, began the record streak with a Jan. 4, 1943 win vs. Fort Knox. The Wildcats played 12 years without a home loss.

1972 — The NCAA announces freshmen will be eligible to play on varsity football and basketball teams starting in the fall.

1984 — Mark Moseley’s 25-yard field goal with 40 seconds remaining gives the Washington Redskins a 24-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The 49ers come back from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit, but two controversial penalties and the late field goal help the Redskins reach a second consecutive Super Bowl.

1984 — The Executive Committee of the NCAA votes to expand the championship basketball field to 64 teams starting in 1985.

1994 — Dino Ciccarelli becomes the 19th NHL player to score 500 career goals in the Detroit Red Wings’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

2000 — Eddie House scores 61 points to tie Lew Alcindor’s Pac-10 record and lead the Sun Devils to 111-108 double-overtime victory over California.

2003 — Utah guard Mark Jackson becomes the third NBA player to reach 10,000 career assists in the Jazz’s 99-93 win over the Phoenix Suns. Jackson joins career assists leader and teammate John Stockton (15,425) and Magic Johnson (10,141).

2007 — Second-ranked Florida dominates Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith and No. 1 Ohio State for a 41-14 in the BCS National Championship Bowl. The Gators become the first Division I school to hold football and basketball titles at the same time.

2009 — Tim Tebow wins the matchup of Heisman winners as No. 1 Florida beats No. 2 Oklahoma and this year’s Heisman winner Sam Bradford, 24-14, in the BCS National Championship Bowl.

2011 — The Seattle Seahawks stun the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints 41-36 to open the NFL playoffs. Seattle, the first division winner with a losing record at 7-9, advances behind four touchdown passes by Matt Hasselbeck and a brilliant 67-yard run by Marshawn Lynch.

2012 — Denver’s Tim Tebow connects with Demaryius Thomas on an electrifying 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime and the Broncos stun the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23 in a AFC wild-card game.

2016 — Oakland’s Khalil Mack makes history earning a selection at two positions on the 2015 Associated Press All-Pro Team, an NFL first. The second-year Raiders defensive end and outside linebacker draws enough support from a panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league to make the squad in both spots.

2018 — Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win its fifth national championship since 2009 under Nick Saban. Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a 42-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith after getting sacked on Alabama’s opening play of the extra session.

Jan. 9

1930 — The Boston Bruins win their NHL-record 14th consecutive game, a 4-3 road victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The record streak lasts until the 1981-82 when the New York Islanders win 15 straight.

1942 — Joe Louis knocks out Buddy Baer with four seconds left in the first round at Madison Square Garden in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.

1947 — Providence’s Don Martin becomes the first NBA player to score 40 points in a game as he leads the Steamrollers to a 91-68 rout of the Cleveland Rebels.

1953 — Rio Grande College freshman Bevo Francis scores 116 points in a 150-85 win over Ashland (Ky.) Junior College. Francis breaks the college record of 87, set by another Rio Grande player, Jack Duncan, in the 1940-41 season.

1954 — Montreal’s Bert Olmstead ties the NHL single-game record for points in a 12-1 win against the Chicago Black Hawks. Olmstead scores four goals and has four assists to equal the mark set by teammate Maurice Richard on Dec. 28, 1944.

1958 — Cincinnati sophomore Oscar Robertson scores 56 points to lead the Bearcats to a 118-54 rout of Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden in New York. Robertson, who outscores the Pirates team, is 22-for-32 from the field and 12-of-12 from the free-throw line.

1967 — The NFL franchise New Orleans announces the team’s name “Saints.” Trumpeter and part-owner Al Hirt states the choice of name pays homage to the city’s musical heritage. The name is taken from the jazz number “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

1972 — The longest winning streak in major professional sports is snapped when Milwaukee beats the Los Angeles Lakers 120-104. The Lakers had won 33 straight but the Bucks, led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 39 points, give Los Angeles its first loss since Oct. 31.

1977 — Oakland wins their first NFL Championship and the Minnesota Vikings drop their fourth Super Bowl as the Raiders post a 32-14 triumph.

1988 — Anthony Carter catches 10 passes for an NFL postseason-record 227 yards to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 36-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers and advanced to the NFC title game.

1996 — The Toronto Raptors set an NBA record by not making a single free throw in a 92-91 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The expansion Raptors shoots 0-for-3 from the foul line.

2008 — Golf Channel suspends anchor Kelly Tilghman for two weeks for saying a week earlier that young players who wanted to challenge Tiger Woods should “lynch him in a back alley.”

2012 — Jeremy Shelley kicks five field goals and Trent Richardson breaks a 34-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter as No. 2 Alabama beats No. 1 LSU 21-0 — the first shutout in BCS title game history.

2013 — No one is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. For the second time in four decades, baseball writers fail to give any player the 75 percent required for induction to Cooperstown. Craig Biggio appears on 68.2 percent of the 569 ballots, the highest total but 39 votes shy.

2016 — Quarterback Carson Wentz, out since mid-October with a broken wrist, returns to lead North Dakota State to an unprecedented fifth straight FCS championship with a 37-10 victory over top seed Jacksonville State.

2016 — Chris Boswell kicks a 35-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining as the Steelers somehow pulls out an 18-16 victory over Cincinnati in the AFC wild-card game. Pittsburgh moves into field goal position after a pair of 15-yard penalties on the Bengals, one on linebacker Vontaze Burfict and another on Adam Jones after Burfict hits defenseless Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

2017 — Baylor is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the first time. The Bears (15-0) make a meteoric rise in the poll, going from a team that didn’t receive a vote in the preseason poll to one that received 55 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel.

2017 — Deshaun Watson and Clemson dethrone the defending champions and become the first team to beat Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty in a national title game, taking down the top-ranked Crimson Tide 35-31 in the College Football Playoff.

2018 — UConn shakes off a sluggish first half to rout another conference opponent and wins its 100th consecutive regular-season game. UConn, which led 32-19 at intermission, rallies from its lowest-scoring first half this season to beat UCF 80-44.

Jan. 10

1920 — Newsy Lalonde scores six goals to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto St. Pats 14-7 at Montreal’s Mount Royal Arena. The 21 goals sets an NHL record that doesn’t get matched for 65 years.

1931 — The Philadelphia Quakers defeat the Montreal Maroons 4-3 in overtime to end their 15-game losing streak. The record losing streak isn’t broken until the first-year Washington Capitals lose 17 straight in 1974-75.

1960 — Don Simmons of the Boston Bruins becomes the second NHL goalie to wear a mask on a regular basis. Simmons, wearing a mask, makes 37 saves in a 4-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Garden.

1980 — Goaltender Jim Stewart, playing in his first and only game with the Boston Bruins, gives up three goals in the first four minutes of the game and a total of five in the first period. He’s replaced and never plays in the NHL again.

1982 — Joe Montana’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 6-yarder to Dwight Clark, with 51 seconds remaining, lifts the San Francisco 49ers to 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC title game.

1985 — Seattle’s Lenny Wilkens becomes the first to coach in 1,000 NBA games when the SuperSonics beat the Golden State Warriors 89-86.

1998 — Michelle Kwan receives eight perfect 6.0s out of nine marks for artistry in the free skate to win her second U.S. Figure Skating Championship in three years.

2002 — Todd Eldredge wins his sixth U.S. Figure Skating Championships title. After skipping two seasons of competition, Eldredge edges defending champion Tim Goebel.

2004 — Michelle Kwan wins her seventh straight title and eighth overall at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

2008 — Alex Ovechkin signs a $124 million, 13-year contract extension with the Washington Capitals, the first $100 million deal in NHL history.

2009 — Arizona, the lone NFC team not to make it to a conference championship game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, gets to host its’ first NFC championship game after a stunning 33-13 win at Carolina.

2010 — Karlos Dansby’s 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown in overtime gives the Arizona Cardinals a 51-45 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the highest-scoring playoff game in NFL history.

2011 — Top-ranked Auburn beats No. 2 Oregon 22-19 in the BCS title game. Wes Byrum’s 19-yard field goal with no time left — his sixth career game-winning field goal — caps off a perfect, 14-0 season.

2015 — North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs five yards for the winning touchdown about a minute after Tre Roberson’s 58-yard run puts Illinois State ahead, and the Bison became the first team to win four straight FCS championships with a thrilling 29-27 victory.

2016 — Blair Walsh’s 27-yard field goal try into the frigid wind for Minnesota hooks left with 22 seconds remaining, handing the Seattle Seahawks a 10-9 victory over the stunned Vikings in their wild-card round playoff game in below-zero weather.

2016 — Alex Ovechkin scores his 500th and 501st goals to become the 43rd NHL player to reach the milestone and the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-1.

2017 — FIFA expands the World Cup to 48 teams, adding 16 extra nations to the 2026 tournament. The format of 16 three-team groups with the top two advancing to a round of 32 is unanimously approved by the FIFA Council.

2018 — Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury wins his 12th straight World Cup freestyle skiing moguls event and sets a record with his 47th career victory. Kingsbury’s win pushes him past Americans Hannah Kearney and Donna Weinbrecht for the record.

Jan. 11

1941 — Toronto plays in its second consecutive penalty-free game. The Maple Leafs beat the 9-0 New York Americans at Maple Leaf Gardens. Two nights earlier, the Maple Leafs defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime without a penalty being called.

1959 — Norm Van Brocklin leads the Eastern Conference to a 28-21 win over the Western Conference before an NFL Pro Bowl-record crowd of 72,250 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

1970 — The AFL wins its second straight Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 behind Len Dawson’s superb quarterbacking and Jan Stenerud’s three field goals.

1973 — The American League adopts the designated hitter rule.

1981 — Jim Plunkett completes 14 of 18 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Oakland Raiders to 34-27 victory over the San Diego Chargers for the AFC title. The Raiders are the first AFC wild-card team to advance to the Super Bowl.

1984 — The Denver Nuggets beats the San Antonio Spurs 163-155 in the highest scoring regulation-length NBA game.

1987 — Denver’s John Elway leads the Broncos to a 23-20 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC Championship. Elway caps a 15-play, 98-yard march with a 5-yard TD pass to Mark Jackson to tie the game with 37 seconds remaining. Rich Karlis kicks a 33-yard field goal in overtime to give Denver the win.

1992 — Kristi Yamaguchi, runner-up the previous three years, wins her first title in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Christopher Bowman, the 1989 U.S. champion, wins the men’s title.

2009 — Philadelphia, led by Donovan McNabb, eliminates the New York Giants 23-11 to reach the NFC title game for the fifth time in eight seasons. This is the first game in NFL history to finish 23-11.

2011 — Toronto beats San Jose 4-2 to give Maple Leafs’ coach Ron Wilson his 600th career win. Wilson becomes the seventh coach to reach the 600-win milestone.

2014 — LeGarrette Blount rushes for 166 yards and four touchdowns as the New England beats Indianapolis 43-22 to advance to their third consecutive AFC championship game. Blount joins Ricky Watters, who had five touchdowns for San Francisco on Jan. 15, 1994, as the only players with four or more in a playoff game.

2014 — Alex Rodriguez is dealt the most severe punishment in the history of baseball’s drug agreement when arbitrator Fredric Horowitz rules the New York Yankees third baseman is suspended for the entire 2014 season as a result of a drug investigation by Major League Baseball. The decision cuts the suspension issued Aug. 5, 2013 by baseball Commissioner Bud Selig from 211 games.

2015 — Roger Federer beats the up-and-coming Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4 to register his 1,000th career match and win the Brisbane International.

2015 — Green Bay rallies from an 8-point deficit as Aaron Rodgers throws two second-half touchdowns to beat Dallas 26-21 in an NFC divisional-round playoff. The Packers are helped immensely by a video reversal with 4:06 remaining. Dez Bryant’s leaping catch at the Packers 1 on fourth-and-2 is reversed by referee Gene Steratore after Green Bay challenges. Instead of first-and-goal for Dallas, the ball goes to the Packers.

2016 — No. 2 Alabama wins its fourth national title in the last seven seasons, outlasting the dynamic play of Deshaun Watson and No. 1 Clemson in a 45-40 victory in the College Football Playoff championship game.

2017 — Alex Ovechkin scores 35 seconds into the Washington Capitals’ 5-2 victory over Sidney Crosby and the rival Pittsburgh Penguins to become the 84th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career points.