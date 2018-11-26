After recent wedding, Swiss skier is now Lara Gut-Behrami

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut will race with a new name this week after getting married in the offseason.

The Swiss ski federation says the former overall World Cup champion will be Lara Gut-Behrami when downhill training starts Tuesday in Lake Louise.

Gut married soccer player Valon Behrami after he returned from playing for Switzerland at the World Cup.

Both grew up in the Italian-speaking region of Switzerland, and Behrami currently plays for Italian club Udinese in Serie A.

The Swiss team updated Gut’s career biography page on the International Ski Federation website.

The 27-year-old Gut has 24 World Cup wins, an Olympic bronze medal in downhill from the 2014 Sochi Games, and five world championship medals.