4-time Olympic biathlon medalist Landertinger retires

VIENNA (AP) — Four-time Olympic biathlon medalist Dominik Landertinger of Austria retired Monday at the age of 32.

Landertinger said on the Austrian Ski Federation’s website that he retired because he wanted to look after his health following an operation on his spine in 2017.

“Continuing my career would have been greedy with my body and health,” he said.

Landertinger won Olympic silver in the men’s relay in 2010, sprint silver and relay bronze in 2014, and individual bronze in 2018 following his injury. He won his only world championship title in mass start in 2009.

Landertinger said he wanted to retire in December 2019 but decided to press on for one last big result. He was rewarded with individual bronze at the world championship in Italy in February.

“Thanks to the medal in Antholz I have the feeling that I’m leaving as a winner,” he said.

Landertinger’s final season was cut short when the coronavirus pandemic caused the World Cup to be stopped part-way through the penultimate round in Finland last month.