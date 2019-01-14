4-time Asian champion runner tests positive for steroid

MONACO (AP) — Four-time Asian Games champion Kemi Adekoya has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday a “notice of allegation” was sent to Adekoya, a Nigerian-born runner who switched allegiance to Bahrain.

The AIU said on its website the 25-year-old Adekoya tested positive for stanozolol — the steroid sprinter Ben Johnson used at the 1988 Seoul Olympics — in November.

Last August at the Asian Games, she took gold in the 400-meter hurdles and 4×400 mixed relay.

Adekoya switched to Bahrain before the 2014 Asian Games and won the 400 and 400 hurdles. In 2016, she was world indoor champion in the 400, and competed in the 400 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.