2 ex-Rutgers players get 12-year terms in armed robberies

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Two former Rutgers University football players each have been sentenced to a dozen years in prison for home invasion robberies targeting other students for drugs and cash.

Tejay Johnson, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, made a nearly seven-minute apology in court Friday, saying he had made “a complete fool” of himself and damaged his family name, NJ.com reported.

Johnson spent more than three years with Rutgers’ football program but retired in 2014 due to chronic injuries. He told a Middlesex County judge that after football was taken from him he turned to codeine and marijuana.

He was sentenced to three concurrent 12-year prison terms.

Prosecutors said Andre Boggs, 22, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, also was sentenced to 12 years.

The two pleaded guilty earlier to armed robbery, burglary and conspiracy in 2015 home invasions in New Brunswick and Piscataway. Prosecutors said both must serve 85 percent of their terms before being eligible for parole.

Another former student was placed on probation and three more await sentencing.