Kevin Bua and Samuele Campo of FC Basel celebrated scoring a goal against Eintracht Frankfurt on March 12.

Yet they didn't hear the cheers of fans. The Commerzbank Arena was closed to spectators due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Many other stadiums have followed suit in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, particularly in soccer. As the sports world navigates these uncertain times, here's a glimpse at some of the games that are being played behind closed doors.