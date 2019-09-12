USOPC working on plan to improve life for Olympic athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Leaders of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee are teasing a five-year strategic plan designed to improve life for athletes and address the shortcomings exposed by the way the federation handled the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal.

CEO Sarah Hirshland and chairwoman Susanne Lyons addressed the USOPC Assembly on Thursday. They acknowledged that the task of fixing the federation is still a work in progress.

Hirshland is previewing the five-year plan with sports and athlete leaders this week, and details will be rolled out later.

In what could be viewed as a thinly veiled rebuke to Congress, Lyons said: “We don’t have to wait for anyone to make rules for us. We can best do that for ourselves.”

Lawmakers in Washington have proposed a bill that would reshape the USOPC and, among other things, give lawmakers authority to fire Lyons and the rest of the board.