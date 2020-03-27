With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to take a look back at some iconic sports moments? Each day, we’ll deliver One Thing to Watch.

If any part of the world had not yet felt the impact of COVID-19, that changed on Tuesday.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Prime Minister of Japan announced Tuesday that the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games will be postponed, most likely until the summer of 2021.

Since the news came down, for some reason, 8-time Olympic gold medalist and fastest-man-ever Usain Bolt has been on our minds.

When you think of the Olympics and the greatest performances on the grandest stage, how could you not think of Bolt?

And even though he won’t be competing in the upcoming games, his legacy will be felt for decades to come.

So, now that we’re officially waiting at least another year for the Tokyo Olympics, let’s relive Bolt at his best in the meantime.

100m – Beijing 2008

He certainly lived up to his name ‘Bolt’ in this one, running the 100m dash in 9.69 seconds and breaking the world record.

Fun fact: He broke the 100m world record two months before this race, so he was basically racing himself.

200m – Beijing 2008

Let’s put this one in perspective: the runner in second place, Frankie Fredericks, ran faster than any man ever had in the 200 and he finished five meters behind Bolt.

100m – London 2012

Four years later and nothing had changed.

Bolt was in the prime of his legend.

200m – London 2012

Oops, he did it again.

4×100 – London 2012 Olympics

Solo or with a team – it didn’t matter – Bolt was rewriting the history books.

100m – Rio 2016 Olympics

Different time zone. Different country. Same result.

If Usain Bolt wins tonight, he will be the first Olympian ever to win the 100m in #athletics three times in a row.⚡️https://t.co/Hq4E4yag1l — Olympics (@Olympics) August 14, 2016

200m – Rio 2016 Olympics

He earned 600m worth of 200m gold medals after this win…get it?

4×100 – Rio 2016 Olympics

And last but not least, gold medal No. 8.

B.O.L.T.

Best of Our Life-Time.