The most significant global sporting event has officially been touched by the coronavirus pandemic.

Exclusive: 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed, likely to 2021, veteran IOC member Dick Pound says https://t.co/bNSJvxDhBN — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 23, 2020

Article continues below ...

On Monday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound announced that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know,” said Pound, a former Canadian swimming champion.

While details will be worked on in the coming weeks, it’s likely the games won’t happen until 2021.

Tokyo Olympics WILL be postponed until 2021 https://t.co/WAMCz6CXPr pic.twitter.com/vh8MRpWGKb — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 23, 2020

Before the announcement, several other countries were taking matters into their own hands. On Sunday, Canada decided they would not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics if the games went on as scheduled in July.

More than a performance, a record, or a medal. It’s about being part of something bigger. #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/93vvTRzDfE — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) March 23, 2020

Australia echoed their sentiments:

“It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July. Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging for them,” Australia wrote in a statement.

Athletics Australia completely supports the view of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) and Paralympics Australia to postpone the Olympic and Paralympic Games until July 2021. ⁣

⁣https://t.co/4wXZSIQ2FX

⁣#thisisathletics⁣ pic.twitter.com/di7ADw2hOV — Athletics Australia (@AthsAust) March 23, 2020

By Monday morning, Germany, Brazil and Norway, among others, joined the conversation, pushing back on the scheduled start date.

Countries weren’t the only groups to protest. Global Athlete, an international group representing Olympic hopefuls, expressed their frustrations and even athletes themselves weighed in.

Athletes dream of this moment for a lifetime…competing in the Olympics, representing their country, winning medals…78% of professional track & field athletes are willing to postpone that dream for their safety & the safety of our world. #wearethesport https://t.co/oKyRPRUtPQ — emma coburn (@emmajcoburn) March 23, 2020

This is a historic moment as it marks the first time the Olympics have been suspended. Games have been cancelled during times of war, such as the 1916 Summer Games due to World War I, and the Summer and Winter Games in 1940 and 1944, respectively, because of World War II.

But don’t worry, IOC President President Thomas Bach has ruled out cancelling the games. It’s not a question of if, but rather a matter of when they will take place.