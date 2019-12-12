Paris 2024 Olympics chooses Tahiti to host surfing events

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the 2024 Olympic Games hope to hold surfing events more than 15,000 kilometers away in the Pacific island of Tahiti.

Paris organizers said on their Twitter account on Thursday that they have chosen the village of Teahupo’o, on the southwest coast of the French Polynesian island. The tweet was accompanied by a shot of the imposing, glassy waves Teahupo’o is renowned for.

The decision to host surfing events there still needs to be approved by the International Olympic Committee.

The 2024 Summer Games will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11 — 100 years after Paris last hosted them.