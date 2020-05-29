List 2/3 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic

CURLING

Women’s world championships in Prince George, Canada from March 14-22 canceled.

Men’s world championships in Glasgow, Scotland from March 28-April 5 canceled.

World mixed doubles and senior championships in Kelowna, Canada from April 18-25 canceled.

CYCLING

Road

Tour de France from June 27-July 19 postponed to Aug. 29-Sept. 20.

Giro d’Italia in Hungary and Italy from May 9-31 postponed to Oct. 3-25.

Spanish Vuelta from Aug. 14-Sept. 6 postponed to Oct. 20-Nov. 8; Netherlands start canceled; Portugal stages dropped.

Tour of Hainan in China from Feb. 23-March 1 postponed.

UAE Tour from Feb. 23-29, after 5 of 7 stages cancelled.

Strade Bianche in Siena, Italy on March 7 postponed to Aug. 1.

Paris-Nice from March 8-15: Mitchelton-Scott, Ineos, Astana, UAE Team Emirates, CCC, Movistar, Jumbo-Visma teams withdrew. From Stage 2 of 8, no spectators. On March 14, Stage 7 of 8, canceled.

GP Larciano in Pistoia, Italy on March 8 canceled.

Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy from March 11-17 postponed to Sept. 7-14.

Istarsko Proljeće in Croatia from March 12-15 canceled.

Drentse Acht van Westerveld (women) in the Netherlands on March 13 canceled.

Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe in the Netherlands on March 14-15 canceled.

Ronde van Drenthe (women) in the Netherlands on March 15 canceled.

Popolarissima in Italy on March 15 canceled.

Paris-Troyes on March 15 postponed.

Danilith Nokere Koerse in Belgium on March 18 canceled.

Volta ao Alentejo in Portugal from March 18-22 canceled.

Olympia’s Tour in the Netherlands from March 18-22 canceled.

Milan-San Remo on March 21 postponed to Aug. 8.

Omloop van de Westhoek (women) in Belgium on March 22 canceled.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda (women) in Cittiglio, Italy on March 22 postponed to June 2 canceled.

Tour de Normandie in France from March 23-27 canceled.

Volta a Catalunya in Spain from March 23-29 canceled.

AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne in Belgium from March 25-26 postponed to Oct. 20-21.

Settimana Coppi e Bartali in Italy from March 25-29 canceled.

E3 BinckBank Classic in Belgium on March 27 canceled.

Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium on March 29 postponed to Oct. 11.

Cholet-Pays de La Loir in France on March 29 canceled.

Dwars door Vlaanderen in Belgium on April 1 canceled.

Giro di Sicilia in Italy from April 1-4 canceled.

Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas from April 2-5 postponed.

Tour of Flanders in Belgium on April 5 postponed to Oct. 18.

Roue Tourangelle in France on April 5 canceled.

Tour of the Basque Country in Spain from April 6-11 canceled.

Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in France from April 7-10 canceled.

Scheldeprijs in Belgium on April 8 postponed to Oct. 14.

Tour of Morocco from April 9-18 canceled.

Circuit des Ardennes in Belgium from April 10-12 canceled.

Paris-Roubaix on April 12 postponed to Oct. 25.

Tour of Turkey from April 12-19 postponed.

De Brabantse Pijl in Belgium on April 15 canceled.

Tour du Loir-et-Cher in France from April 15-19 canceled.

Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands on April 19 postponed to Oct. 10.

Tour of the Alps in Italy and Austria from April 20-24 postponed.

Fleche Wallonne in Belgium on April 22 postponed to Sept. 30.

Tour de Bretagne in France from April 25-May 1 canceled.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege in Belgium on April 26 postponed to Oct. 4.

Tour de Romandie in Switzerland from April 28-May 3 canceled.

Tour of the Gila in New Mexico from April 29-May 3 canceled.

Tour de Yorkshire in England from April 30-May 3 postponed.

Eschborn–Frankfurt in Germany on May 1 canceled.

Vuelta Asturias in Spain from May 1-3 postponed.

4 Jours de Dunkerque in France from May 5-10 canceled.

Vuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid from May 7-10 postponed.

Tour of Chongming Island (women) in China from May 7-9 postponed to Oct. 23-25.

Festival Elsy Jacobs (women) in Luxembourg from May 8-10 canceled.

Trofee Maarten Wynants in Houthalen-Helchteren, Belgium from May 9-10 canceled.

Tour of Zhoushan Island in China from May 12-14 postponed.

Tour de Hongrie in Hungary from May 13-20 postponed.

La Classique Morbihan (women) in France on May 15 postponed.

Grand Prix de Plumelec Morbihan in France on May 16 postponed.

Boucles de l’Aulne in Châteaulin, France on May 17 canceled.

Tour of Japan from May 17-24 canceled.

Mercan’Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes in Valberg, France on May 18 postponed.

Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria (women) in Spain on May 20 postponed.

Circuit de Wallonie in Charleroi, Belgium on May 21 postponed.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (women) in Spain from May 21-24 postponed.

GP Marcel Kint in Zwevegem, Belgium on May 24 postponed.

Tour of Somerville in New Jersey on May 25 canceled.

Thüringen Ladies Tour in Germany from May 26-31 postponed.

ZLM Tour in the Netherlands from May 27-31 canceled.

Tour of Estonia from May 28-30 postponed.

Boucles de la Mayenne in France from May 28-31 postponed.

Ronde van Limburg in the Netherlands on May 30 canceled.

Tour of Taiyuan in China on May 31 postponed.

Critérium du Dauphiné in France from May 31-June 7 postponed to Aug. 12-16.

Tour de Gatineau (women) in Canada on June 4 postponed.

Chrono de la Gatineau in Canada on June 5 postponed.

Tour of Slovenia from June 6-14 canceled.

Tour de Suisse in Switzerland from June 6-14 canceled.

Elfstedenronde in Belgium on June 7 postponed.

Dwars door de Westhoek (women) in Belgium on June 7 canceled.

Women’s Tour in Britain from June 8-13 canceled.

Baloise Belgium Tour on June 10 canceled.

Tour de Korea in South Korea from June 10-14 canceled.

Vuelta Femenina a Guatemala from June 10-14 canceled.

Rund um Köln in Cologne, Germany on June 14 canceled.

Flanders Diamond Tour (women) in Nijlen, Belgium on June 14 canceled.

Adriatica Ionica Race in Italy from June 14-18 canceled.

Tour de Beauce in Canada from June 17-21 postponed.

IWT Jong Maar Moedig in Belgium on June 24 canceled.

Course Cycliste de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques in Poland from June 24-27 postponed.

Tour de Serbie in Serbia from June 25-28 postponed.

Lotto Belgium Tour (women) from June 25-28 postponed.

Tour of Austria from June 26-July 3 canceled.

Giro Rosa (women) in Italy from June 26-July 5 postponed to Sept. 11-19.

Tour du Sénégal from June 27-July 4 postponed.

Gran Premio Città di Lugano in Switzerland on June 28 postponed.

Midden-Brabant Poort Omloop in Gilze, Netherlands on June 28 postponed.

Tour de Pologne in Poland from July 5-11 postponed to Aug. 5-9.

La Course (women) in Paris on July 19 postponed to Aug. 29.

Donostia Klasikoa in San Sebastián, Spain on July 25 canceled.

PostNord Vårgårda WestSweden (women) in Sweden on Aug. 8-9 canceled.

Tour of Denmark from Aug. 11-15 postponed to Sept. 1-5 canceled.

RideLondon on Aug. 15-16 canceled.

Tour of Britain from Sept. 6-13 canceled.

European championships in Trentino, Italy from Sept. 9-13 canceled.

Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California from Oct. 1-4 postponed.

Track

Six Day Manchester in England from March 13-15 canceled.

Olympic test event in Tokyo from April 10-12 postponed.

Grand Prix Minsk in Belarus from May 18-21 postponed.

Grand Prix of Germany in Cottbus from May 22-23 postponed.

Grand Prix of Tula in Russia from May 27-29 postponed.

Pan American championships in Lima, Peru from May 27-31 postponed.

Bahnen-Tournee in Oerlikon, Switzerland on May 30 postponed.

Bahnen-Tournee in Singen, Germany from May 31-June 1 postponed.

Mountain Bike

Cape Epic in South Africa from March 15-22 canceled.

UCI World Cup in Lousa, Portugal on March 21-22 postponed.

UCI World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia from May 2-3 postponed to Oct. 15-18.

UCI World Cup in Losinj, Croatia from May 9-10 canceled.

European championships in Graz, Austria from May 14-17 postponed.

UCI World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic from May 22-24 postponed to Sept. 29-Oct. 4.

UCI World Cup in Fort William, Scotland from June 6-7 canceled.

UCI World Cup in Vallnord Pal Arinsal, Andorra from June 20-21 canceled.

World championships in Albstadt, Germany from June 25-28 moved to Leogang, Austria from Oct. 5-11.

UCI World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland from Aug. 15-16 postponed to Sept. 5-6.

UCI World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada from Aug. 22-23 canceled.

BMX

South American championships in San Juan, Argentina on March 22 postponed.

Oceania championships in Launceston, Australia on March 25 postponed.

Pan American championships in Lima, Peru on April 4 postponed.

Asian championships in Banyuwangi, Indonesia on May 11 postponed.

Supercross World Cup in Manchester, England from April 18-19 postponed.

Supercross World Cup in Papendal, Netherlands from May 2-3 postponed.

Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill, South Carolina from May 15-16 postponed.

World championships in Houston from May 26-31 canceled.

EQUESTRIAN

Longines Masters of Hong Kong from Feb. 14-16 canceled.

Global Champions Tour and League show jumping from March 12 suspended. From May 25 canceled.

World Cup Finals in Las Vegas from April 15-19 canceled.

Kentucky Three-Day Event in Lexington from April 23-26 canceled.

Eventing Nations Cup in Ballindenisk, Ireland from April 23-26 canceled.

Badminton Horse Trials in England from May 6-10 canceled.

Dressage Nations Cup in Compiegne, France from May 14-17 canceled.

Eventing Nations Cup in Houghton Hall, England from May 21-24 canceled.

World Equestrian Festival CHIO Aachen in Germany from May 29-June 7 canceled.

Dressage Nations Cup in Aachen, Germany from June 2-7 canceled.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials in Germany from June 18-21 canceled.

Dressage Nations Cup in Rotterdam, Netherlands from June 18-21 canceled.

Longines Masters of Lausanne, Switzerland from June 18-21 canceled.

Dressage Nations Cup in Falsterbo, Sweden from July 9-12 canceled.

Burghley Horse Trials in England from Sept. 2-6 canceled.

Australian International Three-Day Event in Adelaide from Nov. 12-15 canceled.

FENCING

Anaheim Grand Prix in California on March 13-15 postponed.

Men’s Saber World Cup in Budapest, Hungary on March 20-22 postponed.

Men’s Epee World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 20-22 postponed.

Women’s Saber World Cup in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium on March 20-22, postponed.

Women’s Epee World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on March 20-22 postponed.

Junior world championships in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 3-11 postponed.

African Zonal Olympic qualifier in Cairo on April 15 postponed.

Asian Zonal Olympic qualifier in Seoul on April 15-16 postponed.

African championships in Cairo from April 16-20 postponed.

Asian championships in Seoul from April 17-22 postponed.

European Zonal Olympic qualifier in Madrid on April 18-19 postponed.

American Zonal Olympic qualifier in Panama City on April 18-19 postponed.

Saber Grand Prix in Seoul from April 24-26 canceled.

Epee Grand Prix in Cali, Colombia from May 1-3 canceled.

Men’s Foil World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia from May 1-3 canceled.

Women’s Saber World Cup in Tunis, Tunisia from May 8-10 canceled.

Foil Grand Prix in Shanghai from May 15-17 canceled.

Women’s Epee World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from May 15-17 canceled.

Saber Grand Prix in Moscow from May 22-24 canceled.

European championships in Minsk, Belarus from June 16-21 canceled.

Pan American championships in Asuncion, Paraguay from June 16-21 canceled.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hockey Pro League: China vs. Belgium women from Feb. 8-9 postponed. League from March 13 suspended.

India women’s tour of China from March 14-25 canceled.

Ireland women’s tour of Malaysia in March-April canceled.

EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam from Aug. 20-29, 2021 moved to June 4-13, 2021.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

NFL: International Series in London and Mexico City from Sept. 27-Nov. 1 canceled.

Canadian Football League due to start on June 11 postponed.

GOLF

US PGA Tour

Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on March 12, Day 1 of 4, canceled.

Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida from March 19-22 canceled.

WGC-Match Play in Austin, Texas from March 25-29 canceled.

Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from March 26-29 postponed to Sept. 24-27.

Texas Open in San Antonio from April 2-5 canceled.

Masters in Augusta, Georgia from April 9-12 postponed to Nov. 12-15.

Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina from April 16-19 postponed to June 18-21, no spectators.

Zurich Classic in Avondale, Louisiana from April 23-26 canceled.

Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina from April 30-May 3 canceled.

Byron Nelson in Dallas from May 7-10 canceled.

U.S. PGA Championship in San Francisco from May 14-17 postponed to Aug. 6-9.

Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas from May 21-24 postponed to June 11-14, no spectators.

Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit from May 28-31 postponed to July 2-5, no spectators.

Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio from June 4-7 postponed to July 16-19.

Canadian Open in Toronto from June 11-14 canceled.

U.S. Open in Mamaroneck, New York from June 18-21 postponed to Sept. 17-20.

Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 25-28, no spectators.

WGC-St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee from July 2-5 postponed to July 30-Aug. 2.

Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California from July 2-5 postponed to July 30-Aug. 2.

John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois from July 9-12 canceled.

British Open in Sandwich, England from July 16-19 canceled.

Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky from July 16-19 canceled.

Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina from Aug. 6-9 postponed to Aug. 13-16.

Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts from Aug. 13-16 postponed to Aug. 20-23.

BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois from Aug. 20-23 postponed to Aug. 27-30.

Tour Championship in Atlanta from Aug. 27-30 postponed to Sept. 3-7.

The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia from Sept. 10-13 canceled.

Safeway Open in Napa, California from Sept. 10-13 rescheduled to Sept. 17-20.

Houston Open in Texas from Nov. 12-15 rescheduled to Nov. 5-8.

US LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya from Feb. 20-23 canceled.

HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore from Feb. 27-March 1 canceled.

Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island from March 5-8 canceled.

Founders Cup in Phoenix, Arizona from March 19-22 canceled.

Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California from March 26-29 postponed to Sept. 24-27.

ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California from April 2-5 postponed to Sept. 10-13.

Lotte Championship in Hawaii from April 15-18 canceled.

LA Open in Los Angeles from April 23-26 canceled.

Mediheal Championship in Daly City, California from April 30-May 3 canceled.

Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida from May 14-17 postponed to Nov. 12-15 postponed to Nov. 19-22.

Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia from May 21-24 canceled.

ShopRite Classic in Atlantic City, New Jersey from May 29-31 postponed to July 31-Aug. 2 postponed to Oct. 2-4.

U.S. Women’s Open in Houston, Texas from June 4-7 postponed to Dec. 10-13.

Meijer Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan from June 11-14 postponed to Oct. 1-4 canceled.

NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers from June 19-21 postponed to Aug. 28-30.

Women’s US PGA Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from June 25-28 postponed to Oct. 8-11.

Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio from July 9-12 postponed to July 23-26.

Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan from July 15-18 canceled.

Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France from July 23-26 postponed to Aug. 6-9.

International Crown in St. Albans, England from Aug. 27-30 canceled.

Portland Classic in Oregon from Sept. 10-13 postponed to Sept. 17-20.

Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas from Oct. 1-4 postponed to Dec. 3-6.

Tour Championship in Naples, Florida from Nov. 19-22 postponed to Dec. 17-20.

European Tour

Kenya Open in Nairobi from March 12-15 canceled.

Indian Open in New Delhi from March 19-22 postponed.

Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 16-19 postponed.

China Open in Shenzhen from April 23-26 postponed.

Andalucia Masters in Sotogrande, Spain from April 30-May 3 postponed.

GolfSixes in Cascais, Portugal from May 9-10 canceled.

Made in Denmark in Farso from May 21-24 postponed.

Irish Open in Thomastown from May 28-31 postponed.

Trophée Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco from June 4-7 postponed.

Scandinavian Mixed in Stockholm from June 11-14 canceled.

BMW International Open in Munich from June 25-28 canceled.

Open de France in Paris from July 2-5 canceled.

Scottish Open in North Berwick from July 9-12 postponed to Oct. 8-11.

British Masters in Newcastle from July 30-Aug. 2 rescheduled to July 22-25, no spectators.

English Open in Birmingham, England from July 30-Aug. 2, no spectators.

English Championship in Hertfordshire from Aug. 6-9, no spectators.

Celtic Classic in Newport, Wales from Aug. 13-16, no spectators.

Czech Masters in Prague on Aug. 20-23 canceled.

Wales Open in Newport, Wales from Aug. 20-23, no spectators.

European Masters in Crans Montana, Switzerland from Aug. 27-30 canceled.

U.K. Championship in Sutton Coldfield, England from Aug. 27-30, no spectators.

BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England from Sept. 10-13 postponed to Oct. 15-18.

Nedbank Challenge in Sun City, South Africa from Nov. 12-15 postponed to Dec. 3-6.

World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from Nov. 19-22 postponed to Dec. 10-13.

Asian Tour

Royal Cup in Pattaya, Thailand from March 12-15 postponed.

Bangabandhu Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh from March 25-28 postponed.

Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup in Chiba, Japan from May 7-10 canceled.

Shinhan Donghae Open in Nara, Japan moved to Incheon, South Korea from Sept. 10-13.

Ladies European Tour

Saudi Ladies International in King Abdullah Economic City from March 19-22 postponed to Oct. 8-11.

Jabra Ladies Open in Evian-les-Bains, France from May 7-9 postponed to June 18-20.

La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational in Spain from May 14-17 postponed.

Belgian Ladies Open in Wanxe from May 29-31 postponed.

Lalla Meryem Cup in Rabat, Morocco from June 4-7 postponed.

Scandinavian Mixed in Stockholm from June 11-14 canceled.

GYMNASTICS

Artistic World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, from Feb. 20-23: China team withdrew.

All-Around World Cup in Milwaukee on March 7: Russia team withdrew.

Artistic World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, from March 14, Day 3 of 4, canceled.

Artistic World Cup in Doha, Qatar on March 18-21 postponed to June 3-6, postponed.

All-Around World Cup in Stuttgart, Germany on March 20-22 canceled.

Aerobic World Cup in Cantanhede, Portugal on March 27-29 canceled.

All-Around World Cup in Birmingham, England on March 28 canceled.

Rhythmic World Cup in Pesaro, Italy on April 3-5 postponed to June 5-7, postponed.

Acrobatic World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria on April 3-5 postponed.

All-Around World Cup in Tokyo on April 4-5 canceled.

Artistic Jesolo Cup in Italy on April 4-5 canceled.

Rhythmic World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria on April 10-12 postponed to June 29-21, postponed.

Acrobatic World Cup in Puurs, Belgium on April 10-12 canceled.

Rhythmic World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on April 17-19 postponed.

Aerobic World Cup in Tokyo on April 18-19 canceled.

Trampoline World Cup in Brescia, Italy on April 24-25 postponed to June 19-20, postponed.

Rhythmic World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on April 24-26 postponed.

Artistic women’s European championships in Paris on April 30-May 3 canceled.

Artistic Asian championships in Tokyo on May 2-5 canceled.

Trampoline European championships in Gothenburg, Sweden on May 7-10 moved to Sochi, Russia from April 29-May 1, 2021.

Pan American championships in Utah Valley, United States on May 7-10 postponed.

Rhythmic Asian championships in Tokyo on May 8-10 canceled.

Rhythmic World Challenge Cup in Portimão, Portugal on May 8-10 postponed.

Aerobic world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 14-16 postponed.

Artistic World Challenge Cup in Varna, Bulgaria on May 14-17 postponed.

Rhythmic European championships in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 21-24 canceled.

Trampoline African championships in Swakopmund Namibia, Namibia on May 27-29 postponed.

Artistic men’s European championships in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 27-31 canceled.

Acrobatic world championships in Geneva on May 29-31 postponed to June 18-20, 2021.

Artistic World Challenge Cup in Cairo on June 5-8 postponed.

Artistic World Challenge Cup in Koper, Slovenia on June 11-14 canceled.

Artistic World Challenge Cup in Osijek, Croatia on June 18-21 postponed.

Artistic World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey on June 26-28 canceled.

Trampoline World Cup in Arosa, Switzerland on July 3-4 canceled.

Rhythmic World Challenge Cup in Minsk, Belarus on July 3-5 postponed.

Rhythmic World Challenge Cup in Moscow on July 10-12 postponed.

HANDBALL

Olympic women’s qualifying event in Podgorica, Montenegro from March 20-22 postponed to March 19-21, 2021.

Olympic women’s qualifying event in Lliria Spain from March 20-22 postponed to March 19-21, 2021.

Olympic women’s qualifying event in Györ, Hungary from March 20-22 postponed to March 19-21, 2021.

Olympic men’s qualifying event in Trondheim, Norway from April 17-19 postponed to March 12-14, 2021.

Olympic men’s qualifying event in Paris from April 17-19 postponed to March 12-14, 2021.

Olympic men’s qualifying event in Berlin from April 17-19 postponed to March 12-14, 2021.

HORSE RACING

Dubai World Cup on March 28 canceled.

Grand National in Liverpool, England on April 4 canceled.

Kentucky Derby in Louisville on May 2 postponed to Sept. 5.

1000 and 2000 Guineas Stakes in Newmarket, England on May 2-3 postponed.

Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on May 16 postponed to Oct. 3.

Derby and Oaks in Epsom, England on June 5-6 postponed.

Belmont Stakes in New York on June 6 postponed to June 20, no spectators.

Royal Ascot from June 16-20, no spectators.

ICE HOCKEY

NHL from March 12 suspended.

KHL from March 17 suspended. From March 25 canceled.

Men’s world championship in Switzerland from May 8-24 canceled.

Women’s world championship in Nova Scotia, Canada from March 31-April 10 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division I Group A in Angers, France from April 12-18 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division I Group B in Katowice, Poland from March 28-April 3 canceled.

Women’s world championship Division II Group A in Jaca, Spain from March 29-April 3 canceled.

Men’s world championship Division I Group A in Ljubljana, Slovenia from April 27-May 3 canceled.

Men’s world championship Division I Group B in Katowice, Poland from April 27-May 3 canceled.

Men’s world championship Division IV in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from May 3-5 canceled.

Women’s Challenge Cup of Asia in Manila, Philippines from Feb. 23-28 canceled.

Women’s Challenge Cup of Asia Division I in Manila, Philippines from Feb. 23-28 canceled.

National League in Switzerland from March 2 suspended. From March 13 canceled.

Elite League in United Kingdom from March 13 canceled.

Men’s Olympic qualifiers in Bratislava, Slovakia; Riga, Latvia; Norway from Aug. 27-30 postponed to Aug. 26-29, 2021.

Champions Hockey League in Europe due to start on Sept. 3 postponed to Oct. 6.

US-Based Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association tour of Japan from March 4-7 canceled.

JUDO

Paris Grand Slam from Feb. 8-9: China team withdrew.

Dusseldorf Grand Slam in Germany from Feb. 21-23: China team withdrew.

Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco from March 6-8 canceled.

Winterthur European Cup in Switzerland from March 7-8 canceled.

Ekaterinburg Grand Slam in Russia from March 13-15 canceled.

Santiago Pan American Open in Chile from March 14-15 canceled.

Sarajevo European Cup in Bosnia and Herzegovina from March 21-22 canceled.

Lima Pan American Open in Peru from March 21-22 canceled.

Tbilisi Grand Prix in Georgia from March 27-29 canceled.

Antalya Grand Prix in Turkey from April 3-5 canceled.

Asian Oceania championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from April 17-18 canceled.

Nordic championships in Reykjavik, Iceland from April 25-26 postponed to Sept. 12-13.

Baku Grand Slam in Azerbaijan from May 8-10 canceled.

Orenburg European Cup in Russia from May 16-17 canceled.

Doha Masters in Qatar from May 28-30 canceled.

Budapest Grand Slam in Hungary from June 12-14 suspended.

Celje-Podcetrtek European Cup in Slovenia from June 20-21 canceled.

Guayaquil Pan American Open in Ecuador from June 20-21 canceled.

African championships in Rabat, Morocco from June 25-27 canceled.

Hohhot Grand Prix in China from June 26-28 canceled.

Pan American championships in Montreal from June 26-28 canceled.

Potsdam European Cup in Germany from June 27-28 canceled.

European championships in Prague from May 1-3 postponed to Nov. 8-10.

KARATE

Karate 1 Premier League in Rabat, Morocco from March 13-15 canceled.

European championships in Baku, Azerbaijan from March 25-29 canceled.

Mediterranean Championships in Nicosia, Cyprus from April 3-5 postponed.

Karate 1 Premier League in Madrid from April 17-19 canceled.

Olympic qualifying tournament in Paris from May 8-10 postponed.

Pan American championships in San Jose, Costa Rica from May 25-30 canceled.

Oceania championships in Paita, New Caledonia from June 12-14 postponed.

Karate 1-Series A in Istanbul from June 19-21 canceled.

Asian championships in Bali, Indonesia from Sept. 4-6 suspended.

Karate 1-Series A Durban in South Africa from Sept. 11-13 canceled.

MODERN PENTATHLON

World Cups in Sofia, Bulgaria from March 25-29 and April 2-5 canceled.

World Cup in Budapest, Hungary from April 29-May 3 canceled.

World Cup Final in Seoul from May 14-17 canceled.

World championships moved from Xiamen, China to Cancun, Mexico on May 25-31 postponed.

World laser run championships moved from Xiamen, China on May 25-31 to Weiden, Germany on Aug. 25-26.

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP

Qatar Grand Prix in Doha on March 8 canceled.

Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram on March 22 postponed to Oct. 4.

Americas Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on April 5 postponed to Nov. 15.

Argentina Grand Prix in Termas de Rio Hondo on April 19 postponed to Nov. 22.

Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on May 3 postponed.

French Grand Prix in Le Mans on May 17 postponed.

German Grand Prix in Hohenstein-Ernstthal on June 21 canceled.

Dutch TT in Assen on June 28 canceled.

Finland Grand Prix in Iitti on July 12 canceled.

British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Aug. 30 canceled.

Aragon Grand Prix in Spain on Oct. 4 moved to Sept. 27.

Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Oct. 25 canceled.

Valencia Grand Prix in Spain on Nov. 15 moved to Nov. 29.

World Superbikes

Qatar Round in Lusail on March 15 postponed.

Spanish Round in Cadiz on March 29 postponed to Oct. 25.

Dutch Round in Assen on April 19 postponed to Aug. 23.

Italian Round in Imola on May 10 canceled.

Aragon Round in Alcañiz, Spain on May 24 postponed to Aug. 30.

Riviera di Rimini Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy on June 14 postponed to Nov. 8.

German Round in Oschersleben on Aug. 2 canceled.

French Round in Magny-Cours on Sept. 27 postponed to Oct. 4.

ROWING

Boat Race in London on March 29 canceled.

Americas Olympic qualification regatta in Rio de Janeiro from April 2-5 canceled.

World Cup I in Sabuadia, Italy from April 10-12 canceled.

Asia and Oceania Olympic qualifying regatta in Chungju, South Korea from April 27-30 canceled.

European Olympic qualifying regatta in Varese, Italy from April 27-29 canceled.

World Cup II in Varese, Italy from May 1-3 canceled.

Final Olympic qualification regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland from May 17-19 canceled.

World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland from May 22-24 canceled.

European championships in Poznan, Poland from June 5-7 postponed to Oct. 9-11.

Henley Royal Regatta in England from July 1-5 canceled.

World championships in Bled, Slovenia from Aug. 16-23 canceled.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Super League: Catalans vs. Leeds on March 14, postponed. Competition from March 16 suspended.

England’s Challenge Cup from March 16 postponed.

National Rugby League in Australia from March 19, no spectators. From March 23 suspended. From May 28 restarted, no spectators.

State of Origin: I in Adelaide on June 3 postponed to Nov. 4; II in Sydney on June 21 postponed to Nov. 11; III in Brisbane on July 8 postponed to Nov. 18.

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy in Dublin on March 7; Italy vs. England in Rome on March 14; France vs. Ireland in Paris on March 14; Wales vs. Scotland in Cardiff on March 14; postponed.

Women’s Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland in Legnano on Feb. 23; Scotland vs. France in Glasgow on March 7; Ireland vs. Italy in Dublin on March 8; Italy vs. England in Padua on March 15; Wales vs. Scotland in Cardiff on March 15; France vs. Ireland in Villeneuve-d’Ascq on March 15; postponed.

European Rugby Championship: Georgia vs. Russia on March 14; Romania vs. Belgium on March 14; Switzerland vs. Netherlands on March 14; Spain vs. Portugal on March 15; postponed.

United States Women vs. Barbarians in San Diego on May 3 postponed.

England vs. Barbarians in London on June 21 postponed.

Argentina vs. France in Cordoba on July 4; vs. France in Santa Fe on July 11; vs. Italy in Salta on July 18; postponed

Australia vs. Ireland in Brisbane on July 4; vs. Ireland in Sydney on July 11; vs. Fiji in Townsville on July 18; postponed

Canada vs. French Barbarians in Montreal on July 4; vs. Italy in Halifax on July 11; canceled.

Georgia vs. Blue Bulls in Pretoria on July 3; vs. South Africa A in South Africa on July 11; postponed.

Japan vs. Wales in Fukuroi on June 27; vs. England in Oita on July 4; vs. England in Kobe on July 11; postponed.

New Zealand vs. Wales in Auckland on July 4; vs. Wales in Wellington on July 11; vs. Scotland in Dunedin on July 18; postponed.

South Africa vs. Scotland in Cape Town on July 4; vs. Scotland in Durban on July 11; vs. Georgia in Port Elizabeth on July 18; postponed.

United States vs. Italy in Houston on July 4 postponed; vs. French Barbarians in New York on July 11 canceled.

New Zealand Women vs. United States Women in Dunedin on July 18 postponed.

Australia Women vs. Canada Women in Townsville on July 18 postponed.

European Rugby Women’s Championship: Spain vs. Russia on April 5; Spain vs. Netherlands on April 11; postponed.

Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT Brumbies on March 8 moved from Osaka, Japan to Canberra, Australia. Sunwolves vs. Crusaders on March 14 moved from Tokyo to Brisbane, Australia. Jaguares vs. Highlanders on March 14; no spectators. Competition from March 15 suspended.

European Champions Cup playoffs due to start on April 4 suspended.

European Challenge Cup playoffs due to start on April 3 suspended.

English Premiership from March 16 suspended.

Top 14 in France from March 13 suspended.

Pro14: Zebre vs. Ospreys on Feb. 29; Treviso vs. Ulster on Feb. 29, postponed. Competition from March 12 suspended.

Top League in Japan from Feb. 29 postponed. From March 14 suspended. From March 23 canceled.

Major League Rugby in the United States from March 13 suspended. From March 19 canceled.

Hong Kong Sevens from April 3-5 postponed to Oct. 16-18.

Singapore Sevens from April 11-12 postponed to Oct. 10-11.

Langford Sevens (women) in Canada from May 2-3 postponed.

London Sevens from May 23-24 postponed.

Paris Sevens from May 30-31 postponed.

Asia women’s championship in Hong Kong from March 14-22 postponed to May 8-16.

Olympic test event (Asia Sevens Invitational) in Tokyo from April 25-26 canceled.

Rugby Africa Cup in various sites from May 30-Aug. 1 postponed.

Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in various sites from May 30-July 3 postponed.

