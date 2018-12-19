IOC warns Olympic boxing in deeper trouble than AIBA claims

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC has told Olympic bodies not to trust a recent claim by the president of amateur boxing’s governing body that the sport’s worst problems are over.

Writing to 206 national Olympic bodies, the IOC says a Dec. 5 letter from AIBA president Gafur Rakhimov to boxing officials is “likely to cause confusion.”

The IOC says Rakhimov’s letter “does not at all provide an accurate portrayal” of its decisions affecting AIBA.

The U.S. Treasury Department says Rakhimov is a heroin trafficker linked to organized crime. His election last month led the IOC to open an inquiry into AIBA.

AIBA risks being derecognized in June after the Olympic inquiry panel reports.

The IOC wants to have a Tokyo boxing competition, but possibly without AIBA.