IOC seeks info on Salazar doping, impact on Olympic races

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The doping case of banned track coach Alberto Salazar is ”very worrying” and raises questions about Olympic race results being affected, IOC President Thomas Bach said Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee will seek more information from the World Anti-Doping Agency about the long investigation by American officials which ended in Salazar’s four-year ban this week during the track world championships.

The allegations included possessing and trafficking testosterone, but did not directly implicate runners from Salazar’s Nike Oregon Project (NOP) training center.

Salazar was removed on Tuesday from the track worlds in Doha, Qatar, where NOP runners have won two gold medals.

Bach was at the opening of the championships in the scandal-hit signature sport of the Summer Olympics.

Bach said the Salazar evidence raised serious concerns including: “Could any Olympic results be affected, directly or indirectly?”

The IOC president did not identify any runners or races that could be implicated in the fallout from the initial USADA investigation.

Salazar’s top runner, Britain’s Mo Farah, is a four-time Olympic champion including in the 10,000 meters at the 2012 London Olympics where American training partner Galen Rupp took silver.

The case relied on whistleblowers who once worked with Salazar’s team, though it is still unclear how much his athletes knew of their medication regimes.

Bach said the IOC sought information from WADA, including which athletes have been investigated and the scope of the evidence gathered.

“We are confident that WADA is looking into this anyway,” the German lawyer said.

After a two-day executive board meeting of the Olympic body, Bach’s news conference mostly dealt with doping scandals and ways to tackle possible drug cheats ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Bach said there was “no indication whatsoever” that Russian Olympic Committee officials were linked to alleged data tampering in the latest twist of a probe that has lasted as many years as the Salazar case.

Aiming to catch more dopers in future, Bach said the IOC wants to extend the 10-year storage policy for samples taken during the Olympics _ for re-analyzing when improved tests are developed _ to also include samples taken several months before the games begin.