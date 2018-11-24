IOC’s Bach and Abe make brief visit to Fukushima region

<p> In this Nov. 23, 2018, photo, IOC President Thomas Bach, center, arrives at Narita Airport, near Tokyo. IOC President Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a quick trip Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, to the region northeast of Tokyo that was devastated by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami that destroyed three nuclear reactors. At right is Tsunekazu Takeda, an IOC member and head of the Japanese Olympic Committee. (Kyodo News via AP) </p>

FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a quick trip Saturday to the region northeast of Tokyo that was devastated by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami that destroyed three nuclear reactors.

The Fukushima region will hold baseball and softball games during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The visit was intended to showcase a region that government officials say is safe, except for a no-go zone around the nuclear plant. Environmental groups have disputed some government claims and have raised safety concerns.

Neither Abe nor Bach took questions after visiting a baseball stadium and meeting with local residents and athletes. Bach also visited a local badminton facility and talked with Fukushima governor Masao Uchibori.

Government officials want the Olympics to convince a world audience that the region is safe.

Bach is in Japan for a week of meetings with Tokyo Olympic organizers and national Olympic officials for about 200 countries.