Humphries, Spring sweep World Cup bobsled golds for Canada
WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) Kaillie Humphries added to her World Cup women’s points standings lead Friday night, getting her second win of the season and giving Canada a two-race sweep of bobsled golds on the day.
Humphries and Melissa Lotholz prevailed over Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans of the U.S. by nearly a half-second. The U.S. team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones took the bronze.
It was the 14th time that Humphries, Greubel Poser and Meyers Taylor – the three Olympic favorites this season – had the top three spots in an international race. No other driver in the race was within a second of the winning time.
Humphries’ win came not long after Chris Spring and Neville Wright took gold in the two-man race. Spring and Wright barely held off countrymen Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz, winning by just two-hundredths of a second.
Latvia got the two-man bronze, after Oskars Melbardis and Daumants Dreiskens posted the second-best times in both heats.
Kripps is the World Cup overall two-man points leader after three races, just ahead of Spring.
Nick Cunningham and Ryan Bailey were the top U.S. two-man sled, grabbing 11th. Cunningham slipped to fourth in the overall World Cup standings.