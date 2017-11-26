Geisenberger wins another World Cup, Sweeney gets first gold

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) Natalie Geisenberger got another win, Emily Sweeney claimed her first gold medal and Erin Hamlin clinched another Olympic berth.

Geisenberger won the World Cup women’s singles race, holding off fellow German star Tatjana Heufner by about one-third of a second while Summer Britcher of the U.S. was third. Hamlin took fourth, which was enough for her to officially clinch her fourth trip to the Olympics in what will likely be her final season on a sled.

In the sprint race that followed, Sweeney got her first World Cup win, with Britcher second – her second medal of the day – to give the U.S. a gold-silver finish. Geisenberger took the bronze.

Hamlin is the fifth USA Luge athlete to make four Olympic teams, joining women’s racer Cameron Myler and doubles athletes Mark Grimmette, Brian Martin and Chris Thorpe. Grimmette was a five-time Olympian.

Geisenberger’s win was the 40th of her career in a World Cup singles event. Including the sprint bronze, she now has 81 World Cup singles medals and 105 World Cup medals overall, not including 15 medals that she’s collected at past Olympics and world championships.

It was the seventh time she’s won singles gold in Winterberg, and the eighth time that she and Huefner have taken the top two spots in a race on the historic track.

Also Sunday, Germany picked up another gold when Felix Loch won the men’s sprint. Semen Pavlichenko of Russia was second and Nico Gleirscher of Austria was third.

And in the doubles sprint, Germany – just as it did in the full doubles race Saturday – swept the medals. Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt took gold, Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won silver and Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm got the bronze. Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman of the U.S. were fourth, just 0.014 seconds away from a podium finish.