4 Spanish shooters allowed home after being stopped in UAE

MADRID (AP) Four members of Spain’s shooting team have been cleared to go home after they were detained in the United Arab Emirates because of problems with their weapons’ documentation.

Olympic athlete Alberto Fernandez, returning from the World Cup Final in New Delhi where he won the trap gold medal, tweeted late Monday that they were allowed to board a flight home on Tuesday, two days after they were stopped.

The Spanish shooting federation said they were stopped at Abu Dhabi airport, where they arrived on Sunday for a connecting flight after competing in India.

The federation said it worked with the Spanish embassy in the UAE, as well as government officials in Spain, to solve the problem.

Spain also won the mixed team trap gold, and Fatima Galvez took silver in the women’s trap.