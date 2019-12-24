John Tortorella gives credit to Cleveland Monsters organization
Video Details
Torts recaps the Blue Jackets' 5th straight win and discusses how the Cleveland Monsters have prepared their players for success in Columbus.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879