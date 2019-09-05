Reds VP of Player Development Shawn Pender offers overview of farm system from top to bottom
Video Details
- A
- A Adv
- AA
- AAA
- Chattanooga Lookouts
- Cincinnati Reds
- Dayton Dragons
- Daytona Tortugas
- FOX Sports Ohio
- fsl
- FSL
- IL
- Louisville Bats
- MILB
- ML
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- SL
-
Pender on Reds Live pre-game discussing the minor leagues.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618