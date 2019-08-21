Conforto two-run shot turns the tide in Mets win
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Ohio
- Michael Conforto
- MLB
- New York Mets
- NL
- NL East
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Michael Conforto's 27th home run of the season broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning and spurred the Mets to a blowout win over the Indians.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618