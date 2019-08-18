Oscar Mercado talks about why hitting a home run against the Yankees was special
Video Details
After splitting their series with the Yankees, Oscar Mercado talks about why hitting a home run in New York was so meaningful.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618