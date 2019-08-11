WATCH: Aristides Aquino launches a 452 foot home run, his third of the night
Video Details
Aristides Aquino notches his third home run of the night and his seventh over his first ten games, tying he big league mark set by Trevor Story in 2016.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618