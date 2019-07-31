Verlander claims AL ERA lead with 13-strikeout masterpiece
Justin Verlander struck out 13, allowing just two hits and zero runs through seven innings in the Astros' win over the Indians. His ERA dropped to 2.73, now the lowest among AL starting pitchers.
