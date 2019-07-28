Bauer melts down, throws ball over centerfield fence before getting yanked
Video Details
After giving up a single, which gave the Royals a lead, Indians pitcher, Trevor Bauer, melted down, throwing the ball from the mound over the fence before being pulled by manager Terry Francona.
