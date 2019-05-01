Pete Alonso’s 10th inning sac fly seals 5-4 win for Mets over Reds
Video Details
Pete Alonso seals a win for the Mets in the 10th inning with a sac fly.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618