Eric Robinson on development with Jackets: ‘Just keep trying to progress’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- East
- East
- Eric Robinson
- Eric Robinson
- FOX Sports Ohio
- Metropolitan
- Montreal Canadiens
- NHL
-
Eric Robinson after the 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, LLC All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618