Junior credits five-game double double streak to inserting his will
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Ohio
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Larry Nance Jr.
-
Larry Nance Jr. after the 105-90 loss to Indiana.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618