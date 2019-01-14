Tristan Thompson, LeBron James share a halftime hug in L.A.
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Ohio
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Tristan Thompson
- West
- West
-
The former teammates made sure to say hello to each other.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618