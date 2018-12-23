Bob wants us to ask Torts if he performed better in his shutout win against the Devils
Video Details
Bobrovsky gets his second shutout this season in a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618