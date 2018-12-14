Nick Foligno reveals he’s a big fan of Celine Dion’s holiday hits
Video Details
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Ohio
- Los Angeles Kings
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Nick Foligno
- Pacific
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Foligno joins Bill and Brian at the postgame desk to chat about the CBJ win over the Kings, his family, and his Celine Dion fandom.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618