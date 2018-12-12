NASCAR driver Alex Bowman caps Columbus visit with Blue Jackets game
Video Details
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- FOX Sports Ohio
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
Bowman stops by the FSO desk to chat with Bill and Brian.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618