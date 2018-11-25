Some help from Dad helped Collin Sexton score career-high 29 vs. Rockets
Video Details
- AAC
- AAC
- CBK
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Collin Sexton
- Collin Sexton
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Ohio
- Houston Cougars
- Houston Cougars
- NBA
-
Sexton chats with Angel Gray after his big performance in the Cavs' win over Houston.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618