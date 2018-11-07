Anthony Duclair: Blue Jackets can beat anyone if we play as 5-man unit
Video Details
- Anthony Duclair
- Central
- Central
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- Dallas Stars
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Ohio
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- West
- West
-
Duclair expresses confidence in his club after a 4-1 win over the Stars.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices