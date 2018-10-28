Seth Jones admits the Blue Jackets were complacent entering the third period
After the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win over Buffalo, Seth Jones talks about how the team's complacency lead to two unanswered goals, ultimately sending the game into overtime.
