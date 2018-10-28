Inside the CBJ locker room: resiliency is the name of the game
Video Details
- Cam Atkinson
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Ohio
- Joonas Korpisalo
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Pierre-Luc Dubois
-
After the Blue Jackets' overtime win at home, Cam Atkinson, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Joonas Korpisalo talk about the team's resiliency into the extra period.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices