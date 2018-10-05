- I really just left-- you know, the ball was elevated over out of the middle of the plate for the home runs. Definitely the wrong three guys to do that to, and you've got to be able to keep the ball in the ballpark in these games.

REPORTER: How much did the longer inning affect you? You had 30-something pitches going into the [INAUDIBLE].

- I mean, I think that, you know, we're all used to having long innings. Of course, you had plenty of them, so you know, I think that-- I don't think it had any bearing on the next inning. I think I just, you know, made a couple of bad pitches, and they took advantage of them.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] , Before then, you were excellent at keeping balls on the edge of the strike zone and not have anything middle of the plate. With those pitches specifically, was it about [INAUDIBLE] or was it location [INAUDIBLE]?

- Just didn't execute them. You know, you're not going to go through an entire game executing every pitch. As much as you'd like to, you know, I just happened to make mistakes to the wrong guys and the wrong spot.

REPORTER: Corey, do you think this team feels a sense of urgency now, especially being down 0-1 in a short series, in a best-of-five series?

- I don't know if urgency is the word, or you know, I think that it's, you know, it's the playoffs. So I think that every game is amplified, and they're all important. You maybe start putting more pressure on yourself, because you're behind in a series, you're just kind of digging a hole even deeper. So I think that we'll continue to do what we've done to this point in the year and approach each game as its own, and we'll come out tomorrow, and we'll do our best to win.

REPORTER: Just now [INAUDIBLE] career that has been really, really good. What do you think it is about the postseason that would use some change?

- I don't think that they're related. You know, I think that every start, whether it's a good string of starts or a bad string of starts, is individual to itself. You know, I think that-- I think I said yesterday, you know, good or bad, I don't dwell on the last hour and for very long. And I kind of put my head down and get to work to get ready for the next one. So you know, I don't think that, you know, starts last postseason had any bearing on today. I think it's just like I said-- I made a few mistakes to the wrong guys.

REPORTER: Was there any pitches that you throw, was there any one of them then [INAUDIBLE] that you didn't feel [INAUDIBLE]? Anything like that?

- No. You know, I think it was just-- I don't want to beat a dead horse, but you know, I think I just at the wrong time made mistakes in the wrong areas.