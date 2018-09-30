REPORTER: I gotta do numbers 'cause the season's over, and we'll talk about what the postseason means. 128 or 38 mean more to you? And I know the answer, but I'm going to let you tell me.

- What?

- 128 runs scored is what? 38 home runs is what?

- The runs scored, they mean a lot to me. They mean a lot, a lot, a lot to me because that means I did something to help my team that day. The home runs, yeah, they're nice. They're attractive. But I'm happy to score that many runs.

REPORTER: The 38 home runs-- I'm not going to put pressure upon you. Today, it was a line drive. The one we had in Chicago-- line drives. Just how nice is it to be able to grow into that and to be able to have that as part of your game, as well?

- It's extremely nice, extremely nice. That means I'm swinging through the baseball, and that's all I was trying to do-- hit line drives. And if they go out, they go out. Whenever I try the home runs, they don't work out. That's why, in the past couple of days, I didn't do anything. Because I was trying.

REPORTER: You almost caught [INAUDIBLE].

- Ha ha.

REPORTER: Be honest! It's better to beat him than to-- but it was good for both of you, right?

- Yeah. Last year, I beat him. This year, he beat me. We'll see next year.

- Next year'll be fun. All right, last thing-- you've told me what happens in regular season doesn't matter next Friday.

- No, it really don't.

- How excited are you to take on Houston, and how ready are you think your team is?

- Oh, we're extremely excited. We all ready. We can't wait for it. It don't matter what we did the past 162 games. Nobody cares whether we won 150 games or lost 80 games. It doesn't really matter. As long as we're in the postseason, we got a chance to do something special. I can't wait for that. And we're looking forward to it.

- I'll say to all the fans back at home, thank you for a fun season. And we expect fun from his light-hitting shortstop.

- Thank you. Thank you, guys.