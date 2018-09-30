WATCH: Francisco Lindor belts his 38th HR during the season finale against Kansas City

Video Details

Francisco Lindor hits his 38th home run

ANNOUNCER 1: There. And Puerto Rico.

ANNOUNCER 2: There's a fly ball to deep left field. That baby is gone!

ANNOUNCER 1: On cue.

ANNOUNCER 2: Home run number 38 for Lindor! And it's 2-0 Cleveland.

More Videos »