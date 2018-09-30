WATCH: Francisco Lindor swipes his 24th base this season to increase the Indians MLB lead
Francisco Lindor steals second base
ANNOUNCER: And that step back once he paused, and he knew he was running and steals it easily. Indians are going to lead all of baseball in stolen bases. That will be the first time ever, as an organization, doing that.
