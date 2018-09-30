- There's a couple of times I made mistakes, but that happens every game. You know, I think for the most part, I executed pitches the way I wanted to. It might not have always gone the way we'd like to, but I think that's part of the game. I think as a pitcher when you're kind of critiquing your own performance, it comes down to whether or not you executed pitches, and I think for the most part, I did that tonight.

REPORTER: We've asked this [INAUDIBLE]. Is it frustrating when there's flared hits or things just-- you end up getting runs against you and something's out of your control? What do you do?

- Yeah, I mean, I think that goes along with what we just said. I think that's part of the game. You know, as a pitcher all you can do is just make a good pitch. You know, what happens after that is kind of out of control aside from covering a base or filling a position, things like that. I mean, I think if you make a good pitch and they, you know, bloop a ball or they do a good piece of hitting and end up with a base hit, I mean, it's still frustrating. But I think in the grand scheme of things, you have to be able to look back on it and realize that, you know, you executed the pitch, you did what you're supposed to do, and it's not always going to work out-- you know, just like a hitter, barrelling a ball right at somebody.

REPORTER: It looks like you're going to [INAUDIBLE] pitch, just given kind of what you went through the middle of the year. how much pride do you take in that aspect, you know, being able to post [INAUDIBLE]?

- I mean, I think innings pitched is important. I think that that's a reflection of being able to, you know, take the ball every fifth day and being able to work deep into games and hopefully give your team a chance to win. So I think that, you know, there's value in that. I don't think that it's the be all, end all. But I think that it's importance of being able to log a lot of innings.

REPORTER: How nice is it to finally be just one more regular season game and get to the point of getting to the postseason for you guys, for you, especially.

- For sure. I mean, I think that, you know, ever since we clinched the division and knew that we were going to be playing in the postseason, I think that, you know, as much as you want to still try to go out and win this games, I think that you know that there's that at the end of the road. And I think, that, you know, we'll play one game tomorrow, and I think we'll do everything we can to come out and win tomorrow. But, you know, after that, I think we'll start preparing for the Astros and hopefully a couple more teams after that.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] you can get there quick and feel maybe it was as bad as it looked.

- Yeah. It didn't look good at first at all. Hopefully, it's not as bad as it looked initially. When he was walking the field, it wasn't very promising. But I think that, as tough as that is, if need be, Roberto's been in this position before, and, you know, he's been called upon to catch every day if that's what asked of him. And I think he's ready to handle it too.