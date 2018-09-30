- I think we kind of dodged a bullet there. I mean, you know, when it first happened, he's bleeding like crazy. He got a couple stitches, but it's just a contusion. And the doctors feel like, you know, in a couple days, you get the swelling out of there, and all that stuff-- that he could-- he could play with the stitches, but I think they think they can have him out of there by Tuesday or Wednesday. So again, I'm sure he's going to be sore for a few days, but it looks like he's going to be OK.

REPORTER 1: You always say with hitters, when you see a guy go the other way--

- Oh man, with Jose? Ahh, can't tell you how, you know-- and he didn't scald the ball the other way, but he stayed on it, and it never fails. You know, you do that, and you have balance, and then he just hit one the way you're supposed to. That was so pretty.

REPORTER 1: [INAUDIBLE] Kluber [INAUDIBLE]?

- I thought, you know, I thought he was actually pretty good. His line's not going to look as good. You know, we didn't finish some plays shooting it with-- what, it's 3-1, and Melky kind of came in and then didn't make the play, and that ended up being three. And then after that, the game got ugly.

REPORTER 2: What'd you see within Miller's [INAUDIBLE]?

- I just didn't think he leveraged the ball downhill quite as well. I think his stuff was still good, and he got out to over 30 pitches again, which is really good. I just didn't think he was quite as downhill as he's been.

REPORTER 2: Do you think it helps that both Andrew and Cody-- you know, rough couple days, but they have like, a month of good outings to kind of lean on ?

- Yeah, and I think-- I think everybody's kinda at that point where they're chomping at the bit. And, you know, you're trying to be patient, but, you know, everybody wants to get going. And I understand. I think everybody getting a little edgy to kinda get going.

REPORTER 2: We're kind of debating this Cy Young race right now. You know, there's guys like Verlander and Kluber, who have the volume of innings. Other guys who have less innings, but, you know, more-- I don't know-- value. So what's your take on which-- maybe you guys' ownership way, or the worth of just Kluber being there all year?

- Well, I understand, sometimes if guys are hurt, you know, I get that. But I think there's something to be said for guys that face the lineup, like, that third or fourth time, you know what I mean? Because that's when the majority of damage gets done with pitchers. And guys like Kluber, Verlander-- they kind of stay out there. And so I think there's something to be said for that. You know, again, I-- I'm going to always vote for Kluber, because, and-- I don't know, I don't apologize for that. But I know there are some really good pitchers out there. You know, I like I said, I don't apologize for it.

REPORTER 2: What do you think of the work you did? I mean, you know, that hiccup in the middle with the knee, but to be able to continue to--

- Well, I just think-- I think it was-- it wasn't the easiest year. And it shows, just, you know, again, not everybody gets to see it, but I do-- how hard he works and how diligently he is. He finds a way, man, to be one of the best. And we-- we're proud of him, and, you know, he'll take the ball on Friday. And, you know, that's a big honor in itself, and he knows that. But he's the guy we want to lead our staff.