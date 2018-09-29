Michael Lorenzen will use his start against the Pirates as a learning experience
Michel Lorenzen gets the start against the Pirates
- Getting ahead. Getting ahead of guys. I went back and looked at the numbers. And I faced 14 hitters in Milwaukee, and I was ahead of 9 of them. And I faced 21 in Miami, I was ahead of 9 of them.
So that's a huge difference. I think that really is the main key of attacking and keeping them on their heels. You know, I can't be on my heels. I gotta keep the hitters on their heels and just continue to attack and attack. And then when I get the opportunity, expand. So that's the huge difference.
REPORTER: I think a lot of people don't understand or realize how young you are, and when I say that, as a pitcher. You haven't pitched your whole life, like most of these other guys on the staff, right?
- Yeah, exactly. I mean, this is all-- I'm still getting used to it and I'm still learning. And a lot of the lessons that I have to learn, some guys learned in college and some guys learned in the minor leagues. Yeah, so I'm just learning them now. But definitely working as hard as I possibly can to progress and mature as a pitcher as much as I possibly can, as quick as I possibly can.
