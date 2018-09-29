- So you're back now, right?

- It felt good. Today was a nice step in the right direction, and you know, I've had a little bit of success lately. But I feel like, you know, at the plate, I'm starting to get synched in and feel pretty good.

- You talk about, the other night you get four walks. So obviously you're seeing the ball well. Then you get a couple of hits yesterday, and I was messing with you about the type of hits. But obviously, it helps the confidence as you get rolling, right?

- Yeah, I mean, any time you get some knocks, it's nice. But you, know it's the type of knocks that I've been getting is not normally what I do. You know? So maybe I'm adding an extra piece to my game, I don't know. But that's not where I'm normally living. Today was a better day for me.

- What's it like as you guys get to where you guys want to get as a team? We all know this weekend is. You all know where you're going. How do you not get too far ahead of yourself before that?

- For me, I can't. Like for me, I really need these reps, and kind of what's been going on, just to help me try to feel more comfortable and stuff playing the game. For everybody else, it's a little bit different. They've been playing pretty much all season long. And I'm sure they're excited about the postseason coming along.

But at the same time, you know, you've got to take care of business now. And hopefully we start feeling good going into the regular-- or the postseason.

- Last thing I'll ask you and let's get out of here, Mike Clev-- and I always love asking guys who have been on other teams. Clev, you look at him. He always says I look like a hippie. But 200 innings, 200 plus strikeouts, just from afar, and then watching him, what's your thoughts on how he pitches?

- Well, looking like a hippie is not necessarily really bad thing. At the same time, facing him, like you knew like this guy was competing. And he was one of those guys who has really good stuff. And when he's on, like he's one of the tougher guys to face.

And he's got strikeout stuff, and he's got the ability to kind of, you know, carry the load that day for the team. And I think his year speaks for that. I feel like he's had a really good year. And hopefully carries-- carries it to the next step.

- Thank you for coming back out here.

- Thank you.