WATCH: Josh Donaldson brought rain with a grand slam home run
Josh Donaldson blasts a grand slam to cap off a big inning.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] - Oh, he hits into one. High and deep, and gone. A grand slam. Holy mackerel. He absolutely crushed that baseball. Donaldson's eighth home run of the season, and the Indians 11th grand slam of the year.
- He wanted to join that party, didn't he? He started the inning, and he's finished it off.
