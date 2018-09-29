WATCH: Josh Donaldson brought rain with a grand slam home run

Josh Donaldson blasts a grand slam to cap off a big inning.

[CRACK OF THE BAT] - Oh, he hits into one. High and deep, and gone. A grand slam. Holy mackerel. He absolutely crushed that baseball. Donaldson's eighth home run of the season, and the Indians 11th grand slam of the year.

- He wanted to join that party, didn't he? He started the inning, and he's finished it off.

