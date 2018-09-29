WATCH: Tucker Barnhart caps off his 5-hit night with a home run
Video Details
Tucker Barnhart gets his career high 5th hit
[CRACK OF THE BAT] COMMENTATOR: This one hit pretty good. Going back. Looking up Fraser. That's gonna be gone!
[CHEERING]
Not a four hit night, a five hit night for Tucker Barnhart.
