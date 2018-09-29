Jose Peraza is a few hits away from tying Barry Larkin’s record of most hits in a season by a Reds shortstop
Jose Peraza approaches a Reds milestone
- I set goals. You know, I set goals. And I remembered in spring training I said, I want to hit 10 homers. I have 14 homers now. I want to end-- I want to finish the season hitting .280. I'm in .290. But you know, like, it really, really has been a really good season. And I feel really happy. But you know, like I say, I want to come next year and you know, I want to hit .300 because I really think that I can hit .300 in this league. But I want to prove that.
REPORTER: Just four hits shy of Barry Larkin's record for shortstops here in Cincinnati. What would that mean for him to either tie that or break that record?
- It will be an honor, I think. I don't really know if it is going to happen or not. But I know that I'm going to put in my best effort. I think that's as a result of the work that I put in during the season. And I'm just going to go out there. I'm just going to try to make good contact to the ball.
