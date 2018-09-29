WATCH: Billy Hamilton soars through the air to snag a ball at the wall

Video Details

Billy Hamilton makes a terrific play in center field

COMMENTATOR 1: Wall.

[CHEERING]

COMMENTATOR 2: I never get tired of seeing him play defense. I got to say it, it is exciting. I mean, the only guy who must be more excited than Billy Hamilton is the guy on the mound who benefits greatly.

More Videos »