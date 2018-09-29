WATCH: Billy Hamilton soars through the air to snag a ball at the wall
Video Details
Billy Hamilton makes a terrific play in center field
COMMENTATOR 1: Wall.
[CHEERING]
COMMENTATOR 2: I never get tired of seeing him play defense. I got to say it, it is exciting. I mean, the only guy who must be more excited than Billy Hamilton is the guy on the mound who benefits greatly.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices