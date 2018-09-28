- I think it's just a combination of keeping guys unbalanced, forcing them in the cutter and the curveball off that with change of speeds. Able to locate the cutter and the curveball when I needed to and then bury it when I needed to throw for a ball. Just following Gomer. And the defense played great, and usually turns out well as long as I throw strikes.

REPORTER: How nice is it to be able to have that cutter back? It seemed like that was the pitch that got away from you earlier in the year.

- It's good. It's good to be able to shape it how you want to shape it instead of throwing it and hoping it goes to the left. When I'm able to throw it hard, just like my fastball, then be able to slow it down to, you know, 85, 86, and have that little break in it to keep hitters kind of off of it, keep 'em guessing, it's huge.

And then having the curveball to be able to throw for a strike. Especially to lefties, maybe changeup's not very good. Just gives 'em a change of pace. And you keep changing speeds to keep 'em out in front, keep 'em guessing a little bit.